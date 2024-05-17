Eric Trexler: Palo Alto Networks to Back Booz Allen’s Work on DOD’s Thunderdome Project With SASE Platform

Eric Trexler, senior vice president of U.S. public sector at Palo Alto Networks, said the company will support Booz Allen Hamilton’s work on the Department of Defense’s Thunderdome zero trust architecture project by providing its cloud-delivered secure access service edge platform called Prisma Access.

In July 2023, the Defense Information Systems Agency awarded Booz Allen a follow-on production other transaction authority agreement for the Thunderdome project, which features a zero trust network and application security to support warfighters.

Prisma Access is designed to support Thunderdome’s cloud-focused network by providing secure remote access and zero trust capabilities, Trexler wrote in a blog post published Thursday.

The SASE platform also works to automate information technology operations and facilitates integration with software-defined wide area network technologies, he added.

“Thunderdome represents a bold step toward securing the DoD’s network infrastructure,” Trexler stated. “Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access plays a vital role in this endeavor, providing a modern, cloud-delivered SASE platform that aligns perfectly with Thunderdome’s goals of enhanced security, improved performance and simplified network architecture.”