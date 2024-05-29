in Contract Awards, News

ERG Receives $85M EPA Environmental Collaboration & Conflict Resolution Contract

Eastern Research Group has received an $85.3 million contract to provide environmental collaboration and conflict resolution services to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The ECCRS contract will help the EPA Conflict Prevention and Resolution Center implement alternative dispute resolution techniques to prevent and resolve disputes with internal and external parties, according to solicitation documents.

The contractor will also support the implementation of the EPA’s Public Involvement Policy, which guides staff in incorporating public involvement or engagement processes into agency programs.

CPRC administers ADR programs across the EPA enterprise to implement collaboration and conflict resolution practices for environmental projects.

The center coordinates training, case management, reporting, and evaluation and supports program-specific ADR activities.

Written by Naomi Cooper

