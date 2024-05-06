Epiq Solutions to Equip Software-Defined Radios With DeepSig’s AI, Machine Learning Tech

Epiq Solutions will integrate DeepSig‘s artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies with its software-defined radios under a partnership with the AI-native wireless communications tech provider as part of efforts to improve signal intelligence, direction finding and communications.

Epiq Solutions said Thursday its Matchstiq G-Series and Matchstiq X40 SDR platforms will be equipped with DeepSig’s OmniSIG technology.

OmniSIG is an ML software application designed to provide radio frequency situational awareness to radio systems.

“Advancing RF and signal processing capability in small form factors is core to Epiq’s strategy. Partnering with DeepSig to accelerate the adoption of AI & ML applications at the RF edge is going to enable the next generation of RF missions,” said John Orlando, CEO and co-founder of Epiq Solutions.

Under the partnership, Epiq will bring to market full licenses of OmniSIG and OmniSIG Localization platforms to enable customers to develop models based on collected RF signals of interest.

DeepSig will integrate Epiq’s network survey tool Skylight into OmniSIG to enable users to gain insights into captured cellular signals.