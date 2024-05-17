Epicor CEO Steve Murphy Appointed to Box’s Board of Directors

Epicor Software CEO Steve Murphy has been selected to join Box ’s Board of Directors.

He will succeed John Park , a partner at investment firm KKR, who will leave the board effective immediately, Box announced on Thursday.

“Steve is a fantastic addition to our Board,” said Bethany Mayer , chair of Box’s Board of Directors.

She highlighted his more than two decades of experience in enterprise software, his success in bringing Epicor to over $1 billion in annual recurring revenue and his “deep understanding of the content management market,” all of which she said “will be invaluable to Box as we drive our next phase of growth and innovation.”

Mayer also thanked Park for his “outstanding leadership and commitment to Box.”

Murphy assumed his current position at Epicor in 2017, and before then, he was president of enterprise information management company OpenText Corporation, where he led the full scope of customer-facing activities.

Prior to joining OpenText, he spent 11 years at Oracle, where he held three different executive positions. He began his time with the company as vice president of its North America Services Practice and most recently served as senior vice president of sales and services, a role in which he oversaw the $9 billion business arm. He held earlier positions at Sun Microsystems, Manugistics, Accenture and Procter & Gamble.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Steve to Box’s Board of Directors and feel confident in the collective experience the board brings to Box as we power intelligence and workflow automation around content,” said Box Co-founder and CEO Aaron Levie .

Murphy said Box is “at the center of some of the most important trends in technology history” such as digitization and automation, artificial intelligence and data security.

“It’s an exciting time to join the company and I look forward to bringing my experience to the board,” he added.