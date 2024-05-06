Elbit Systems to Provide General Dynamics With Armored Vehicle Protection System to Enhance US Army Bradley Defenses

Elbit Systems has entered into a 24-month, $37 million contract with General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems.

Elbit said Sunday that, under the contract, it will provide the General Dynamics subsidiary with Iron Fist Active Protection Systems, which will be used to upgrade U.S. Army Bradley M2A4E1 Infantry Fighting Vehicles.

Iron Fist, the Israel Defense Force’s second-generation APS, works to protect armored platforms against a variety of threats, including unmanned aerial systems, anti-tank projectiles and loitering munitions.

Elbit Systems Land General Manager Yehuda Vered described the contract with GD-OTS as a “strategic collaboration,” adding, “[We] are honored to contribute to the enhancement of the Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, further empowering the U.S. armed forces with enhanced capabilities to fulfill their missions effectively and safely.”