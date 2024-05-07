Edge Autonomy Upgrades VXE30 Stalker VTOL Unmanned Aircraft; Joshua Stinson Quoted

Uncrewed autonomous systems provider Edge Autonomy has unveiled the Havoc configuration of its VXE30 Stalker vertical takeoff and landing unmanned aircraft system.

Edge Autonomy said Monday that the new configuration upgrades the base model, doubling its flight endurance and payload capacity while retaining its payload agnosticism and user interfaces from previous variants, which means VXE30 operators would not need additional training to use Havoc.

According to Edge Autonomy Chief Technology Officer Allen Gardner, in developing Havoc, his company sought to develop a UAS that is sufficiently light and mobile to meet the requirements of small forward-deployed units but is also capable enough to meet the needs of higher echelons.

For his part, Edge Autonomy Chief Growth Officer Joshua Stinson said the development of Havoc is informed “by years of deployed operations and direct user feedback accumulated over more than 100,000 flight hours across six continents.”