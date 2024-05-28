in News, Technology

DOD Adds Motorola Video Security Service to Approved Product List

Motorola Solutions logo/Motorola Solutions
DOD Adds Motorola Video Security Service to Approved Product List - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Motorola Solutions‘ on-premise video security suite, Avigilon Unity, has been added to the Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List.

The company said Thursday the DoDIN APL certification facilitates the suite’s streamlined procurement and deployment across global agencies.

Avigilon Unity is a network of cameras, software and network video recorders adaptable for Federal Information Processing Standard 140-2 compliance to meet the standards set by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Joe Balchune, vice president of federal markets at Motorola Solutions, commented, “From identifying abnormal activity at federal facilities to alerting security teams to the presence of unauthorized vehicles, Avigilon Unity plays a key role in helping keep federal agencies across the globe connected and secure.”

In February 2024, Motorola Solutions’ WAVE Tactical interoperable communication and broadband push-to-talk service has been added to the same list.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

DOE Releases Draft Solicitation for Paducah Infrastructure Support Services Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
DOE Releases Draft Solicitation for Paducah Infrastructure Support Services Contract
AWS' Clint Crosier on Advancing Generative AI in Space - top government contractors - best government contracting event
AWS’ Clint Crosier on Advancing Generative AI in Space