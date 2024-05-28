DOD Adds Motorola Video Security Service to Approved Product List

Motorola Solutions ‘ on-premise video security suite, Avigilon Unity , has been added to the Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List.

The company said Thursday the DoDIN APL certification facilitates the suite’s streamlined procurement and deployment across global agencies.

Avigilon Unity is a network of cameras, software and network video recorders adaptable for Federal Information Processing Standard 140-2 compliance to meet the standards set by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Joe Balchune, vice president of federal markets at Motorola Solutions, commented, “From identifying abnormal activity at federal facilities to alerting security teams to the presence of unauthorized vehicles, Avigilon Unity plays a key role in helping keep federal agencies across the globe connected and secure.”

In February 2024, Motorola Solutions’ WAVE Tactical interoperable communication and broadband push-to-talk service has been added to the same list.