DMI, Appvance Partner to Deliver Generative AI for Software Quality Testing; Gary Wang Quoted

DMI has partnered with autonomous test generation software provider Appvance to offer generative artificial intelligence for software quality testing to accelerate digital transformation initiatives across the public and private sectors.

Under the partnership, DMI will offer Appvance’s AIQ software quality platform to customers looking to integrate generative AI into their software delivery infrastructure, the companies said in a joint statement published Wednesday.

“This partnership provides the technologies and services for autonomous and continuous software testing to achieve faster application delivery with lower cost and higher quality for our customers,” said Gary Wang, chief technology officer at DMI.

Appvance’s AIQ platform enables AI-generated autonomous software testing to support the quality assurance requirements of digitally focused businesses.

“The adoption of AIQ as the foundational capability in an AI-first quality software delivery platform underlines our joint commitment to transformative digital initiatives that accelerate the success of these high-performing digital customers,” said Andre Liao, CEO of Appvance.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

