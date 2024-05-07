Deltek SVP & GovCon Expert Kevin Plexico Accepts 2024 Wash100 Award

Kevin Plexico was conferred his fifth Wash100 Award in an in-person meeting with the award’s founder, Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson , at Deltek ’s Herndon, Virginia headquarters.

The Wash100 picks 100 executives every year to represent and honor the most distinguished personnel in government contracting, from both the public and private sectors. These awardees must demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, vision and reliability, while promising to drive the industry forward in the near future.

Plexico won his fifth consecutive trophy for his steadfast GovCon market intelligence and research efforts.

“Kevin is unique in his in-depth knowledge of how the GovCon ecosystem works. He is a subject matter expert and is considered to be a present day GovCon oracle that can speak with unquestioned expertise and authority,” Garrettson enthused.

Plexico puts this knowledge regularly on display in his role as a GovCon Expert for GovCon Wire, issuing comprehensive articles on contracts and opportunities. Read his most recent column, highlighting fiscal year 2024 contract opportunities and peruse the career achievements that earned Plexico the 2024 Wash100 Award.

Deltek should be proud of the invaluable resources Plexico provides the GovCon community. Congratulations!

