Defense Threat Reduction Agency Seeks Proposals for Counter-CBRN Threat Contract Worth $3.5B

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency has issued a solicitation for Cooperative Threat Reduction Integrating Contract IV, with responses due July 1.

CTRIC IV is a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that seeks to provide partner nations with products and services related to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threat reduction, according to the solicitation posted Thursday on SAM.gov.

Up to eight delivery or task orders are expected to be issued under the contract vehicle, with each having a maximum value of $250 million. The ordering period includes a five-year base and one five-year option.

The total value of all CTRIC IV orders will not exceed $3.5 billion.

Written by Jerry Petersen

