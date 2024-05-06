in Executive Moves, News

Connie Flohr Assumes Senior Vice President Role at Navarro Research & Engineering

Connie Flohr, formerly manager of the Idaho Cleanup Project, has been appointed senior vice president at Navarro Research & Engineering.

She will be responsible for new strategic partnerships and targeted growth opportunities for federal programs within the Department of Energy, NASA and the Department of Defense, the company said Friday.

Flohr previously oversaw all of the mission and staff functions for the cleanup efforts at the Idaho National Laboratory Site.

Before that, she worked for over two decades at the DOE in positions relating to budget formulation and execution, strategic planning and field office management.

Based in Tennessee, Navarro is a small business contractor specializing in environmental, nuclear, energy, health, industrial hygiene, technical services and facilities management.

Written by Kacey Roberts

