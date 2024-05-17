in Executive Moves, News

Concetta Yates Joins Red River as Head of Data Analytics & AI

Concetta Yates, an executive with 25 years of information technology sector experience, was named head of data analytics and artificial intelligence at Red River, a provider of technology transformation services for government and enterprise customers.

The company said Thursday Yates’ career was centered on AI and intelligent automation, software, hardware and multicloud platforms

Yates worked with Cohesity, VMware, Oracle, Cisco Systems and other organizations in the public sector and financial services and healthcare markets.

She most recently served as SS&C Blue Prism’s vice president of customer strategy and industry solutions, responsible for leading a cross-functional team that helps customers use AI and robotic process automation to support business objectives.

“As our AI practice continues to grow, Concetta’s deep expertise in automation and data analytics is an integral addition to our technical team,” said Dan Kent, chief technology officer at Red River. “Her industry experience, ability to develop strong strategic relationships and focus on driving customer value makes her a natural fit for Red River.”

