Completion of Engineering Developmental Testing Brings Epirus Counter-UAS System Closer to Operational Use

Epirus has completed engineering developmental testing of the Indirect Fire Protection Capability – High-Power Microwave counter-drone system, which the aerospace and defense company has provided to the U.S. Army.

Epirus said Wednesday that the EDT, which was carried out through April, provided an opportunity to evaluate the effectiveness of the IFPC-HPM system against unmanned aerial systems and swarms.

The information generated by the test will be used by the Department of Defense when deciding on the budgeting, follow-on programming and operational utilization of the systems.

Epirus CEO Andy Lowery said the EDT “demonstrated that our HPM systems are effective for the counter-drone and counter-swarm mission as a final protective fires solution within a layered defense.”

Lowery added that the EDT, along with the new equipment training completed in March, “puts the U.S. Army closer to fielding HPM operationally.”

The EDT and the NET were carried out by Epirus in partnership with the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office and the Army Air Defense Artillery community.

