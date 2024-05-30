Collins Aerospace to Invest $200M to Expand Facility in Spokane, Washington

RTX business Collins Aerospace will invest $200 million to expand carbon brake production at its manufacturing facility in Spokane, Washington.

The plan is to grow the site by more than 50 percent and add 70,000 square feet over a multi-year period, RTX said Tuesday.

Matt Maurer, vice president and general manager for landing systems at Collins Aerospace, said, “This expansion will enhance both our manufacturing capacity and capabilities with the latest in process innovation and efficiencies while ensuring our workforce readiness to meet the growing global demand for our carbon brakes.”

The site at Spokane uses DURACARB carbon disk technology to produce and manufacture braking systems that can withstand high temperatures and have longer brake life.

Jay Inslee, the governor of Washington, expressed excitement about the expansion of high-tech manufacturing and potential job creation in Spokane County. He said the state is committed to partnering with other companies that need an aerospace workforce and a positive business environment.