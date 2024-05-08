in Cloud, News

Cohesity Gets FedRAMP Moderate Authorization for SaaS Offering; David Kushner Quoted

Cohesity has obtained the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program’s Moderate Authority to Operate designation for its software as a service offering designed to simplify data management and data security.

In a statement Tuesday, David Kushner, vice president of federal sales at Cohesity, said, “Achieving FedRAMP authorization enables federal agencies and other organizations that require FedRAMP moderate authorization to consider Cohesity Cloud Services for Government to protect their data against cyber threats.”

Federal agencies can use the Cohesity service to centralize data in the cloud and safeguard their data against ransomware and other cyber risks. 

Additionally, customers have access to a fully managed backup-as-a-service solution operating on Amazon Web Services GovCloud through the cloud service.

Written by Kacey Roberts

