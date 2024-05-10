Cloudflare-US Government Partnership to Provide Private Sector With Advanced Cyber Threat Intelligence

Cloudflare, the Department of the Treasury and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have entered into a partnership with the aim of enhancing the financial services industry’s cyber resilience.

Under the partnership, financial institutions recognized by the Treasury Department and are users of Cloudflare Gateway will gain access to a custom indicator feed that will deliver advanced threat intelligence from Treasury and other government sources, the IT service management company said Thursday.

The feed will appear as a new security content category within the DNS filtering policies of Cloudflare’s Gateway offering.

Cloudflare co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince described the partnership as “the beginning of another chapter of Cloudflare working closely with the federal government to strengthen the security of our critical institutions.”

Prince also said that the custom indicator feed will make available to the private sector for the first time “threat intelligence that was previously exclusively the government’s.”