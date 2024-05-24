Charles Beames Named Executive Chairman of TrustPoint’s Board

Charles Beames has been selected as executive chairman of the board of directors at TrustPoint, a company focused on transforming GPS technologies to support both public and private sector clients.

In this position, Beames will leverage his more than 30 years of experience in aerospace and investment to support TrustPoint’s customers and stakeholders across the globe, TrustPoint announced from Dulles, Virginia on Wednesday.

Patrick Shannon, CEO and founder of TrustPoint, said Beames’ background will help speed up the next phase of growth for the company and is “already unlocking new opportunities” to guide its direction.

Beames began his career in space and intelligence in the U.S. Air Force, where he served for over two decades. His most recent role within the Department of Defense was as principal director of space and intelligence systems.

After departing from this role, he pivoted to the private sector. Since then, he has held numerous corporate leadership positions, including president of Vulcan Aerospace. He currently serves as chairman of multiple aerospace companies.

TrustPoint is specifically focused on Global Navigation Satellite System offerings and has a mission to provide both public and private sector GPS users with enhanced accuracy, security and availability.

“With the addition of Chuck’s leadership, TrustPoint is even better positioned to capitalize on emerging customer needs, drive innovation, and solidify our position as a leading provider of next-generation GNSS solutions,” said Shannon.

The current GPS system, Beames said, “has become critical infrastructure that needs increased resilience through a Hybrid Space Architecture approach.”

“We are eager to complement the Space Force’s venerable GPS system to ensure the US’s ability to lead in exquisite navigation and timing in this newly contested domain,” he added.