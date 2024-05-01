CGI Federal’s Victor Foulk on 3 Principles Agency Leaders Should Consider in AI Implementation

Victor Foulk, vice president of emerging technologies at CGI Federal, said chief AI officers and other federal agency leaders should consider three principles as they design and implement their artificial intelligence programs to strike a balance between mission execution and performance and security risks of implementing AI tools.

In a blog post published Tuesday, Foulk wrote that agencies should enact secure guardrails through the creation of a governance framework at an early stage and establish use cases.

He cited an Office of Management and Budget guidance that recommends AI impact assessments, identification of factors that might result in algorithmic discrimination and other measures to safeguard public safety and rights.

Another principle Foulk discussed is the need to engage with government and industry stakeholders before releasing any requests for proposals.

The CGI Federal VP noted, “Involving industry stakeholders early in the strategic planning process allows government entities to benefit from their expertise and insights into emerging technologies.”

“This early engagement facilitates a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities in implementing AI solutions, allowing government agencies to make informed decisions, and develop effective strategies for incorporating AI technologies,” he added.