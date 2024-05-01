Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace Gives cBEYONData ‘Awardable’ Status; Zhenia Klevitsky Quoted

cBEYONData‘s artificial intelligence/machine learning offering designed for predicting unmatched transaction root causes was assessed “Awardable” for Department of Defense work.

The professional services firm said Tuesday its Humanless Unmatched Transaction, or HUnT, offering achieved the status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

Commenting on the achievement, cBEYONData Chief Growth Officer Zhenia Klevitsky remarked, “It is an honor to be recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace for our innovation, scalability and impact on DOD missions.”

Government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace can access cBEYONData’s HUnT video, which presents an actual use case in which the firm utilizes AI, ML, robotic process automation and other advanced technologies for automation and optimization of the reconciliation of unmatched transactions.

Aside from HUnT, cBEYONData’s offerings are developed to assist government decision-makers in expanding their perceptions and knowledge to support their missions.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the DOD’s digital environment of post-competition, readily awardable, technology offering pitch videos. It allows for the promotion of AI/ML, digital, and data analytics offerings to government customers.