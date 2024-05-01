in Artificial Intelligence, News

Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace Gives cBEYONData ‘Awardable’ Status; Zhenia Klevitsky Quoted

Zhenia Klevitsky
Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace Gives cBEYONData 'Awardable' Status; Zhenia Klevitsky Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

cBEYONData‘s artificial intelligence/machine learning offering designed for predicting unmatched transaction root causes was assessed “Awardable” for Department of Defense work.

The professional services firm said Tuesday its Humanless Unmatched Transaction, or HUnT, offering achieved the status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

Commenting on the achievement, cBEYONData Chief Growth Officer Zhenia Klevitsky remarked, “It is an honor to be recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace for our innovation, scalability and impact on DOD missions.”

Government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace can access cBEYONData’s HUnT video, which presents an actual use case in which the firm utilizes AI, ML, robotic process automation and other advanced technologies for automation and optimization of the reconciliation of unmatched transactions.

Aside from HUnT, cBEYONData’s offerings are developed to assist government decision-makers in expanding their perceptions and knowledge to support their missions.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the DOD’s digital environment of post-competition, readily awardable, technology offering pitch videos. It allows for the promotion of AI/ML, digital, and data analytics offerings to government customers.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Artificial Intelligence

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Databricks on AWS GovCloud Secures FedRAMP High Authority to Operate; Aaron Kinworthy Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Databricks on AWS GovCloud Secures FedRAMP High Authority to Operate; Aaron Kinworthy Quoted
White House Seeks to Strengthen Critical Infrastructure Security With New Memo; Xage's Roman Arutyunov Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
White House Seeks to Strengthen Critical Infrastructure Security With New Memo; Xage’s Roman Arutyunov Quoted