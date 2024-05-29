Carrie Wibben Promoted to President at Exiger

Carrie Wibben announced on LinkedIn Tuesday she had been elevated to president of supply chain and third-party risk artificial intelligence company Exiger.

Wibben previously served as president of the company’s government solutions business, a role that since been given to retired U.S. Air Force veteran Cameron Holt .

Wibben said she looks forward to deploying the Exiger AI platform to help its growing global partners and customers address complex supply chain problems.

Previously, the executive also served as senior vice president for the firm’s federal solutions and national security and intelligence units.

Before joining Exiger in 2019, Wibben held leadership positions in the public sector for over nine years, including at the Department of Defense, Office of Management and Budget and Office of the Director of National Intelligence.