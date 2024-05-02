Carahsoft to Serve as Public Sector Distributor for QuintessenceLabs Services

Carahsoft Technology will distribute the quantum cybersecurity services of Australian company QuintessenceLabs to its government clients.

The services provide quantum-resilient technical measures critical for a strong cyber defense, including quantum random number generation and key distribution as well as encryption key and policy management, Carahsoft said Tuesday.

“Threat actors – particularly nation states – are stealing data with intentions of decrypting it later. These ‘harvest now, decrypt later (HNDL)’ attacks jeopardize encrypted data and are a serious threat today,” said Vikram Sharma , founder and CEO of QuintessenceLabs.

Sharma added, “This partnership with Carahsoft represents a proactive approach to ensuring Government agencies are equipped to withstand this evolving threat and to fortify their defenses for the challenges of tomorrow.”

Federal agencies can procure the services through Carahsoft reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners and The Quilt contracts.

