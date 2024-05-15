Carahsoft to Serve as Public Sector Distributor for Prophecy International; Alex Whitworth Quoted

Carahsoft Technology will distribute the security and compliance products of Australian software developer Prophecy International to its government clients under a partnership agreement.

Prophecy’s Snare security data engine offerings are designed to bolster government systems against cyber attacks and help agencies meet audit requirements and security standards, Carahsoft said Tuesday.

“Given the escalation of cyber threats and rapid technological advancements, there is a critical need for government agencies to monitor, prioritize, and respond to threats in real time,” said Alex Whitworth , sales director at Carahsoft.

Whitworth added, “This partnership allows us to equip more agencies with the reliable, protective software required to address modern cybersecurity challenges.”

Federal agencies can procure the services through Carahsoft reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 and OMNIA Partners contracts.