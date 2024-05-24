in News

Carahsoft to Offer Dantex’s Interactive 3D Virtual Platform to Government Agencies

"Carahsoft Logo", by Carahsoft, www.carahsoft.com, licensed under CC0
Carahsoft Technology has agreed to distribute Dantex‘s geospatial communication tools to the public sector through its reseller partners and federal procurement vehicles.

Under the partnership, Carahsoft will serve as the master government aggregator for the New York-based digital communications company and its Interactive 3D Virtual Platform, an artificial intelligence-based visualization tool that supports multi-channel communications, Carahsoft said Thursday.

“It’s essential that Public Sector teams equip themselves with the most up-to-date communication platforms to ensure seamless collaboration and ultimate productivity. Geospatial features such as the 3D aspect of Dantex’s platform complement these communication tools, allowing agencies to create visually compelling and clear messages,” said Jim Shoff, executive vice president of Dantex.

Dantex’s 3D visualization tool has an interactive front-end interface and a back-end dashboard and functions across various devices without plug-ins or installations.

The platform is available to government customers through Carahsoft’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

Written by Naomi Cooper

