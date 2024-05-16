Carahsoft to Make TAG Infosphere SaaS Offering Available to Public Sector Customers

Carahsoft Technology will serve as public sector distributor for cybersecurity research and advisory support provider TAG Infosphere under a new partnership between the two companies.

Carahsoft said Wednesday that through its Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts, and with the help of reseller partners, it will make TAG’s artificial intelligence-powered software-as-a-service-based platform available to public sector customers.

Regarding the partnership, Carahsoft TAG Infosphere team lead Troy Meraw said, “Carahsoft and our reseller partners are pleased to collaborate with TAG to provide our joint customers with the tools needed to meet security requirements and advance their AI and cybersecurity measures.”

For his part, TAG Infosphere founder and CEO Edward Amoroso said, “As we look to expand our reach in the market, we recognize Carahsoft’s value-add via their contract vehicles, network of reseller partners and established presence in the industry. We look forward to realizing how this alliance will benefit our customers in the AI and cybersecurity industries.”