Carahsoft-SolCyber Partnership Launches Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Readiness Program; Alex Whitworth Quoted

Carahsoft Technology and SolCyber have partnered for a managed cybersecurity initiative to help defense industrial base organizations streamline their operations and stay ahead of Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification requirements.

In a statement Tuesday, Alex Whitworth, sales director at Carahsoft, said: “Carahsoft is excited to collaborate with SolCyber and our reseller partners on the launch of the CMMC Readiness Program.”

“We are confident that this partnership will increase the cyber posture of the DIB, providing defense contractors with the tools they need to navigate the complex landscape of CMMC certification,” Whitworth added.

As part of the program, SolCyber has introduced the Foundational Coverage GOV Edition service, which provides the necessary infrastructure, guidance, and security tools for organizations to meet CMMC requirements.

With the CMMC deadline looming in 2026, defense sector businesses face a critical 12 to 18-month window to prepare for Level 2 certification. Failure to comply could result in exclusion from government contracts.

