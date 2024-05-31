in Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, News

Carahsoft Announces Inclusion of Juniper Networks IT Offerings to GSA Schedule Contract

Carahsoft Technology has added the artificial intelligence-powered networking security products from Juniper Networks to its General Services Administration Schedule contract, rendering them available to federal, state and local government agencies.

Carahsoft said Thursday that the products are also available to the public sector via its NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement, OMNIA Partners Contract and Quilt Master Service Agreement.

“We are pleased to add Juniper to our GSA Schedule, and we look forward to working with our reseller partners to increase the availability of these innovative zero trust solutions in the Public Sector market,” said Carahsoft Sales Director Eric Goycochea, leader of the Juniper Team within the company.

For his part, Juniper Networks’ Gordon Mackintosh, group vice president for partner organizations, said, “We are pleased to expand our partnership with Carahsoft through the inclusion on Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule.”

“This milestone further expands our presence in the Public Sector market,” Mackintosh added.

Written by Jerry Petersen

