CAES Develops Programmable Transceiver for Army’s Long Range Precision Fires Program; Mike Kahn Quoted

CAES is developing a programmable transceiver designed to help advance the U.S. Army’s top modernization priority of enabling long-range precision fires.

The Precision Strike Sensor Core works to enable assured positioning, navigation and timing; facilitate radio frequency guidance and control; and provide in-flight data link communications in support of Army’s precision strike capability, CAES said Monday

“We are proud to support the U.S. Army’s precision fires mission with our pioneering technology to develop high-performance, long-range accuracy,” said Mike Kahn, president and CEO of CAES and a previous Wash100 awardee.

CAES has teamed up with the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center, EngeniusMicro, Berry Aviation, the Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator and Oklahoma State University on the development of the programmable transceiver.

Oklahoma State University will provide modeling, simulation and unmanned aerial system support and Berry Aviation will support concept development.