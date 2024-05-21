in Contract Awards, News, Space

CACI Books $54M SSC Contract Modification for Satellite Control Network Support

CACI logo Photo by: Wikimedia Commons licensed under CC0
CACI Books $54M SSC Contract Modification for Satellite Control Network Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event

CACI International‘s national security solutions business has secured a $54.2 million contract modification from the Space Systems Command to continue supporting the Satellite Control Network for another year.

The Department of Defense said Monday the extension covers for services as the follow-on contract for Satellite Control Network tracking station operations, remote site, and mission partner support is yet to be awarded.

The award raises the total cumulative face value of the contract to $668.6 million and will be exercised in quarterly intervals to give the government flexibility in off-ramping to the follow-on contract upon its award.

CACI NSS will perform work at its Colorado Springs, Colorado, site through May 20, 2025.

The company was initially awarded a potential seven-year, $445.9 million contract to consolidate maintenance services for the Satellite Control Network.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Booz Allen's Steve Escaravage Discusses Improvements to DOD Adoption of Commercial Software - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Booz Allen’s Steve Escaravage Discusses Improvements to DOD Adoption of Commercial Software
True Zero President Mike Fluharty Offers Insights on Emerging Tech & Cybersecurity Challenges - top government contractors - best government contracting event
True Zero President Mike Fluharty Offers Insights on Emerging Tech & Cybersecurity Challenges