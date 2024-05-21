CACI Books $54M SSC Contract Modification for Satellite Control Network Support

CACI International‘s national security solutions business has secured a $54.2 million contract modification from the Space Systems Command to continue supporting the Satellite Control Network for another year.

The Department of Defense said Monday the extension covers for services as the follow-on contract for Satellite Control Network tracking station operations, remote site, and mission partner support is yet to be awarded.

The award raises the total cumulative face value of the contract to $668.6 million and will be exercised in quarterly intervals to give the government flexibility in off-ramping to the follow-on contract upon its award.

CACI NSS will perform work at its Colorado Springs, Colorado, site through May 20, 2025.

The company was initially awarded a potential seven-year, $445.9 million contract to consolidate maintenance services for the Satellite Control Network.