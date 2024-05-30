in News

BWXT Employees Undergo ANS Nuclear Ambassadors Training

BWX Technologies and the American Nuclear Society partnered to provide company employees with customized ANS Nuclear Ambassadors training, which ran from February to April.

BWXT said Tuesday it is the first company to undergo the newly refreshed ANS curriculum designed to train experts in K-12 learning through two virtual sessions.

Ambassador training aims to equip nuclear professionals with the ability to spearhead nuclear science education outreach in K-12 classrooms and informal learning settings. It also supplies resources, presentations, activities, STEM kits and other materials needed for the outreach efforts.

Elsa Knapp, social impact specialist and coordinator of the program for BWXT, noted how the ANS training helped prepare company employees to provide “interesting and relevant content” to students.

“We are planning to co-host additional trainings for our recent Nuclear Ambassador trainees as a community of learning for employees, and we’ll also be offering a second BWXT cohort the training this fall,” she added.

ANS’ free service is part of its expanding K-12 program offerings, which include Navigating Nuclear, Educator Training and Pathways to Nuclear. More information can be found here and organizations interested in being a partner can contact ANS via email at askanything@ans.org.

