Booz Allen’s Judi Dotson Wins 2024 Wash100 Popular Vote Contest in Record-Breaking Run

Judi Dotson , president of Booz Allen Hamilton’s global defense sector, has claimed the top spot in this year’s annual Wash100 popular vote competition.

Her victory comes after her second Wash100 Award win , which she received for spearheading digital transformation efforts for defense, civilian and intelligence agencies.

Wash100 annually honors the most powerful figures in the government contracting industry. Winners of the Wash100 award are hand-picked using a complex selection process that analyzes the impact of each nominee’s past accomplishments on the industry and looks at their potential to continue shaping the vast GovCon landscape. This highly sought after accolade represents the most prestigious recognition for leaders in the field.

The second portion of Wash100 – the popular vote competition – extends the celebration to the wider GovCon community, allowing fellow executives to uplift their favorite Wash100 winners.

Dotson shined in this year’s contest and shattered records set in earlier iterations of Wash100.

This year, the competition brought in a momentous 60,000 votes, the highest volume in the history of Wash100. Dotson alone received over 1,000 of these votes and became the first-ever Wash100 winner to achieve this milestone.

“Judi’s record-shattering support from the GovCon executive landscape speaks not only to her popularity in our sector, but also to her ability to effect change and deliver positive impact within the public sector ecosystem,” said Executive Mosaic CEO and Wash100 Award Founder Jim Garrettson . “With this historic popular vote competition season, Judi has certainly cemented her legacy and her reputation as a GovCon leader, influencer and innovator. We congratulate Judi on her win, and we look forward to seeing the impact of her work continue to ripple across Booz Allen and the broader GovCon community.”

While Dotson was the first winner to attain 1,000 votes, each other member of the top 10 hit that mark as the competition continued.

AT&T’s Jill Singer rose to second place just before the contest came to a close, and Karen Dahut of Google Public Sector came in third. Fourth place was taken by Carahsoft’s Craig Abod , and Steve Escaravage , another Booz Allen representative, took fifth place.

Other members of the top 10 include Gen. CQ Brown of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Oracle’s Kim Lynch , Kathleen Hicks of the Department of Defense and Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland of the Defense Health Agency.

The elite status of Wash100 popular vote winners cannot be understated. Last year, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin secured the top spot, and in 2022, Lauren Knausenberger , an SAIC leader who previously served as chief information officer for the Air Force, came in first.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Judi Dotson and Booz Allen on their 2024 Wash100 popular vote contest win and thanks the broad GovCon community for their engagement in this thrilling competition.