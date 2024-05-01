Booz Allen Unveils Open-Source Version of AI Software Development Toolkit

Booz Allen Hamilton has released an open-source version of its software development toolkit meant to advance the design, development and fielding of artificial intelligence systems.

The aiSSEMBLE Baseline is an AI development and management toolkit that includes foundational code and documentation publicly available to government, industry and academia, Booz Allen said Tuesday.

With the open-source availability of aiSSEMBLE, Booz Allen aims to minimize vendor lock-in to help clients future-proof their AI systems and expand the use and access to the toolkit and its public repository.

“Through innovations such as aiSSEMBLE, Booz Allen is laying the groundwork for repeatable, scalable, secure, and explainable AI solutions for our clients’ most pressing missions. And, in making aiSSEMBLE open source, we are empowering people to change the world via their own collective ingenuity,” said John Larson, executive vice president and leader of Booz Allen’s AI practice.

Booz Allen is utilizing aiSSEMBLE to explore the feasibility of using AI and other emerging technologies to advance weather data processing and dissemination under a contract from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.