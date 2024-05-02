in News, Technology

Boeing Conducts Virtual Demo to Test Software for Manned-Unmanned Refueling Missions

Boeing demonstrated virtually the capability of its manned-unmanned teaming software to perform aerial refueling missions using a digital F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet and an MQ-25 Stingray drone.

Boeing said Wednesday that a Super Hornet pilot tested the MUM-T software by sending commands to the MQ-25 drone to refuel the fighter jet during a demonstration in a simulator laboratory.

The company also demonstrated its software offering’s capability to reduce communication time between fighter jet pilots and unmanned aerial refueling drones.

Alex Ewing, F/A-18 new product development lead at Boeing, said the software will offer a second option for pilots to initiate commands from their cockpits.

“The goal of the demonstrations was to make MUM-T refueling as real as possible,” said Juan Cajigas, director of the advanced MQ-25 program at Boeing.

“Aerial refueling is like a ballet as two airplanes come together. To be able to direct the activities via a single pilot, safely and efficiently, is a major step forward in aerial refueling technology,” added Cajigas.

