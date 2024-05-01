Boeing T-7A Red Hawk Trainer Aircraft Development Effort Completes Three Milestones

Boeing‘s T-7A Red Hawk program completed in February a new software flight control law, one of three milestones that the trainer aircraft development effort has recently achieved.

Boeing said Monday that following the flight control law’s development, the T-7A underwent over 10 test flights that saw the aircraft reach high angles of attack.

In three instances, the T-7A showcased its ability to perform fine tracking even while in a high angle of attack, a key pilot training capability.

Also in February, tests were conducted on the aircraft’s escape systems, with a specific focus on the canopy fracturing system developed by Pacific Scientific EMC and the ACES 5 ejection seat developed by RTX business Collins Aerospace.

The third milestone saw the T-7A undergo testing to evaluate system performance under extreme environmental conditions.

According to Evelyn Moore, vice president and program manager for T-7 Programs at Boeing, the tests indicate “significant progress” in the development of the Red Hawk, which she said would “revolutionize pilot training, delivering enhanced safety, performance and adaptability.”

Moore added that tests would continue through the year and into 2025.