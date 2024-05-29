BCS, Allegient Defense Form New Entity to Support Energy, Defense Missions

BCS and Allegient Defense have merged and established a new entity that will deliver technology platforms and services to support the missions of energy and defense agency customers.

BCS CEO Alain Williams will lead the new entity, which will operate as BCS Allegient.

“Our combined energy- and defense-heavy portfolios put us at the intersection of the most pressing, persistent areas of focus for the U.S. government and the world,” Williams said in a statement published Tuesday.

The formation of the new company came a day after BCS announced that it acquired Allegient from Canadian data analytics and artificial intelligence company NowVertical Group.

Angel Diaz, chief executive of Allegient Defense, will join BCS Allegient as chief development officer and oversee business development and growth initiatives for the new entity.

BCS is a minority-owned small business that has been offering professional support services to government, research and private sector clients for more than three decades.

Allegient Defense is an Arlington, Virginia-based systems engineering and technical assistance provider with expertise in electronic warfighting, wireless technologies and tactical communications and surveillance systems.