BCS Acquires Allegient Defense From NowVertical Group

A BCS subsidiary has acquired Allegient Defense, an Arlington, Virginia-based systems engineering and technical assistance provider, from Canada-based data analytics and artificial intelligence company NowVertical Group.

NOW said Monday the divestment will help reduce debt and enable the company to make strategic investments in core areas.

“This transaction allows us to streamline our integration operations, enhance our overall EBITDA, and allocate resources more effectively towards the growth driven by our integration strategy,” said Sandeep Mendiratta, CEO of NOW.

The move came two years after NOW acquired Allegient, which is focused on providing information technology, programming and science and technology support services for federal government customers.

BCS purchased Allegient for approximately $12.5 million, including a cash payment of $7.5 million at closing.

“This strategic move allows us to execute and build on Allegient’s strong opportunity pipeline and backlog. We look forward to leveraging Allegient’s expertise and capabilities to further enhance our service offerings and drive growth in the US federal sector,” said Alain Williams, CEO of BCS.

BCS is a minority-owned small business that offers professional support services in the areas of systems engineering, communications, business management, organization performance and analysis to government, research and private sector clients.