BAE Systems Receives $54M Navy Contract to Develop Towed Decoy System for Super Hornet Fighters

BAE Systems secured a contract with the U.S. Navy to design and develop the Dual Band Decoy, a radio frequency countermeasure that shields fighter jets from enemy attacks by disrupting enemy radar and luring missiles away.

The decoy has a towed unit connected by fiber-optic cable to an aircraft’s electronic warfare equipment, BAE said Wednesday.

The DBD will initially be installed on Navy Super Hornets.

Don Davidson, director of the advanced compact electronic warfare solutions product line at BAE Systems, said, “With Dual Band Decoy, we are building on the ALE-55’s years of mission success as a high-powered jamming system.”

C4ISRNet reports that the contract value is $54 million.