BAE US Subsidiary Names Padraic McDermott New Business Development VP

Padraic McDermott / BAE Systems Inc.
Padraic McDermott has joined the U.S. subsidiary of British multinational aerospace company BAE Systems, where he has taken on the role of vice president of business development.

McDermott made the announcement regarding his move to BAE Systems Inc. on LinkedIn on Monday.

The new BAE VP previously worked at Science Applications International Corporation, where he served as senior director of business development from December 2020 through April this year. Before that, he worked from May 2019 through November 2020 as chief growth officer of The Columbia Group.

McDermott had also been part of what was then Engility Corporation, joining the company in 2017 and taking on the role of capture manager. In 2018, he was named director of growth, a position he would hold until Engility was acquired by SAIC in January 2019.

Following the $2.5 billion acquisition of Engility, McDermott transitioned to the role of business director at SAIC’s Navy business unit.

Written by Jerry Petersen

