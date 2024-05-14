in Artificial Intelligence, News

BAE Systems Hosts Hackathon Featuring GEOINT Capabilities; Peder Jungck Quoted

Peder Jungck
BAE Systems has hosted a hackathon to advance geospatial intelligence technology in a bid to improve artificial intelligence-enabled missions.

The company said Monday the event is part of its Mission Advantage Program and includes leading AI and data fusion companies such as Amazon Web ServicesGoogle and Microsoft.

Participants demonstrated GEOINT capabilities, with companies identifying services and frameworks to give warfighters a competitive edge by integrating and analyzing data with AI.

The hackathon results are expected to advance GEOINT through advancements in automated object detection, accelerated analytic workflows and enhanced data integration capabilities.

Peder Jungck, vice president and general manager of intelligence solutions at BAE, commented, “Through events like this hackathon, we not only showcase our expertise but also foster collaboration and innovation across the industry.” 

Written by Kacey Roberts

