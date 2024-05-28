AWS’ Clint Crosier on Advancing Generative AI in Space

Clint Crosier, director of aerospace and satellite at Amazon Web Services, said geospatial analytics, spacecraft design and constellation management are the three key areas where generative artificial intelligence could be used in the space domain, SpaceNews reported Friday.

“Whether you’re designing a satellite, rocket or spacecraft, you’re letting the generative AI go out and do that exploratory work around the globe with decades of data … and then it will come back and bring you novel design concepts that nobody has envisioned before for your team to use as a baseline to start refining,” Crosier told the publication in an interview.

The AWS executive noted that generative AI could help satellite operators simulate testing scenarios, enabling them to manage crowded orbits.

“If I have a constellation of 600 satellites, I want to model how that constellation will behave under various design parameters,” he said.

According to Crosier, AWS has established a “generative AI for space” team to work with cloud customers and help build new capabilities.

“In the last year, AWS has fundamentally reorganized itself internally so that we could put the right teams [and] organizational structure in place … so that we can really double down on generative AI,” he added.