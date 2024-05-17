Auterion HQ Relocation to DC Area Moves Company Closer to Government and Defense Customers

Auterion, the builder of software-defined computing platforms for drones and autonomous systems, has completed the transfer of its corporate headquarters from Moorpark in South California to Arlington, Virginia, a move that brings the company closer to private and public sector clients, particularly federal agencies and defense-related customers.

In a press release Wednesday, Lorenz Meier, CEO of Auterion, said, “Being physically closer to our customers allows us to provide more responsive support and collaborate more effectively.”

For his part, Auterion Chief Financial Officer Scott Henry gave an interview to Washington Business Journal regarding the move.

Patch reports Henry as having said that the D.C. area is “the place where the future of the industry is being shaped and driven and it’s a place where we want to stay present and highly relevant in the discussion and be closer to our customers.”