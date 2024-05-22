Aurora Flight Sciences to Continue Design Work on Vertical Lift Aircraft

Aurora Flight Sciences , along with its parent company Boeing , will develop the preliminary design review of a high-speed, vertical lift X-plane following a conceptual design review for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

For the PDR phase, the team will create a low-drag, fan-in-wing demonstrator that integrates a blended wing body platform, Aurora said Monday.

The FIW demonstrator will include three lift fans, a more refined and composite exterior and an uncrewed cockpit.

Aurora and Boeing plan to complete the activity within approximately a year, with the objective of achieving the first flight in three years.