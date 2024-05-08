ASRC Federal, DLA Forge Partnership to Strengthen Military Supply Chain Support; Chris Frye Quoted

ASRC Federal and the Defense Logistics Agency have signed a partnership agreement to push the implementation of joint strategies and process improvements to strengthen supply chain support to U.S. warfighters.

The company said Tuesday the partnership with DLA aims to improve administrative timeliness, customer deliverables and responsiveness to the armed forces through the development of supply chain management platforms and logistics tools.

“We look forward to collaborating with DLA to create efficient, effective and dynamic supply chains that improve operational resilience, maximize warfighter capabilities and ensure mission readiness for our armed forces around the world,” said Chris Frye, senior vice president of supply chain management and logistics at ASRC Federal.

“Building strong partnerships with our government customers will better enable us to transform and continuously improve supply chain capabilities leveraging the latest technologies – contributing to our military’s ability to protect and defend our nation,” added Frye.

ASRC Federal expanded its support of DLA through its purchase of Science Applications International Corp.‘s logistics and supply chain management business in 2023.