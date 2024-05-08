Army Demonstrates Mission Planning, Airspace Control System From General Dynamics

The U.S. Army has demonstrated an integrated mission planning and airspace control software suite developed by General Dynamics‘ mission system division at the multinational Project Convergence-Capstone 4 force exercise.

During the demonstration, soldiers used the Integrated Mission Planning and Airspace Control Tools software to plan a rotary wing mission and load mission data into a data transfer device, which was used to load the mission into a UH-60M helicopter, GDMS said Tuesday.

IMPACT was also used to disseminate airspace control data digitally to the command post and coordinate airspace control requests for the Army and participants from France and the U.K.

The tool features a browser-accessed, fully 3D web application to provide network users access to airspace control and mission planning functions and a role-based access capability allowing individuals to log in from any computer using their credentials.

“IMPACT is a key enabling tool to facilitate Joint All Domain Command and Control for Army aviation in Multi Domain Operations,” said Col. Burr Miller, product manager of aviation mission systems and architecture in Program Executive Office Aviation. “It provides capabilities for both the command post and mobile/handheld computing environments and converges the current mission planning capabilities of AMPS with the airspace control capabilities of TAIS into one role-based solution.”

The team will use feedback gathered from the exercise to improve the software ahead of its scheduled fielding in two years.