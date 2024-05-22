Army Awards 7 Spots on $464M Environmental Remediation Services Contract

The U.S. Army has awarded seven companies positions on a potential five-year, $464 million contract to provide environmental remediation support services.
The Department of Defense said Tuesday the Army Field Directorate Office at Fort Sam Houston in Texas received 12 bids for the firm-fixed-price contract and will obligate funding and determine work locations upon award of each task order.
Contract work is expected to conclude on May 21, 2029.
The awardees are:
- Cape Environmental Management
- EA Engineering Science and Technology
- Environmental Chemical
- ERRG-VERSAR JV1
- FPM-AECOM JV1
- Plexus-Pika JV
- TW-USAE JV
In January, the military branch awarded five spots on the potential $464 million environmental remediation support contract.
