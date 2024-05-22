Ardent-Obsidian JV to Deliver Intelligence, Cybersecurity Services to Federal Civilian Agencies

Ardent, a subsidiary of Mission1st Group, and Obsidian Global have formed a small business joint venture dedicated to providing secure geospatial and artificial intelligence products and services to federal civilian agencies.

Ardian Global will offer Ardent’s AI, geospatial intelligence, cloud, data analytics and border security capabilities and Obsidian’s DevSecOps, agile development and cybersecurity services to support national security missions, Ardent said Tuesday.

“With our combined expertise and strong presence across DHS, FedCiv and DoD – Ardian Global is well positioned to enhance the critical national security and defense missions while continuing our reputation for excellence,” said Richard Zareck, president and CEO of Ardent.

Drew Conway, CEO and president of Obsidian Global, said the JV represents an opportunity for the two companies to collaborate and expand their presence in the federal market.

The JV formation comes less than a year after Ardent was sold to Mission1st in a transaction aimed at expanding the latter’s information technology service offerings for defense and federal civilian agencies.