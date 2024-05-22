in News

Ardent-Obsidian JV to Deliver Intelligence, Cybersecurity Services to Federal Civilian Agencies

Photo Contributor: metamorworks/Shutterstock
Ardent-Obsidian JV to Deliver Intelligence, Cybersecurity Services to Federal Civilian Agencies - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Ardent, a subsidiary of Mission1st Group, and Obsidian Global have formed a small business joint venture dedicated to providing secure geospatial and artificial intelligence products and services to federal civilian agencies.

Ardian Global will offer Ardent’s AI, geospatial intelligence, cloud, data analytics and border security capabilities and Obsidian’s DevSecOps, agile development and cybersecurity services to support national security missions, Ardent said Tuesday.

“With our combined expertise and strong presence across DHS, FedCiv and DoD – Ardian Global is well positioned to enhance the critical national security and defense missions while continuing our reputation for excellence,” said Richard Zareck, president and CEO of Ardent.

Drew Conway, CEO and president of Obsidian Global, said the JV represents an opportunity for the two companies to collaborate and expand their presence in the federal market.

The JV formation comes less than a year after Ardent was sold to Mission1st in a transaction aimed at expanding the latter’s information technology service offerings for defense and federal civilian agencies.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Carahsoft-SolCyber Partnership Launches Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Readiness Program; Alex Whitworth Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Carahsoft-SolCyber Partnership Launches Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Readiness Program; Alex Whitworth Quoted
NuAxis, Nexthink Partner to Help Federal Agencies Improve Digital Employee Experience; Raza Latif Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
NuAxis, Nexthink Partner to Help Federal Agencies Improve Digital Employee Experience; Raza Latif Quoted