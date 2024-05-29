AIS Launches WordX Generative AI Business Spinoff

Applied Information Sciences has formed a new company dedicated to offering a generative artificial intelligence co-pilot designed to accelerate proposal development planning and writing.

Vishwas Lele, former chief technology officer of AIS, will lead the Word Exploration Technologies spinoff as CEO and continue to sit on AIS’ board of directors, the Reston, Virginia-headquartered digital transformation company said Tuesday.

Brent Wodicka, formerly vice president of solution engineering at AIS, will replace Lele as CTO.

WordX offers pWin.ai, an AI co-pilot powered by Shipley’s best practices for accelerating all aspects of proposal writing, business development and content generation.

“From initial R&D on Azure OpenAI to a mature, market-ready solution, pWin.ai was driven by clear market demand for AI-powered proposal support and the motivation to create a formidable platform we could build atop,” said Larry Katzman, CEO of AIS.

WordX will operate as a separate entity from AIS but will maintain close collaboration on the development of new AI-powered tools.