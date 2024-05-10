Air Force & Space Force Veteran Elvert Gardner Joins Aperio Global

Retired Colonel Elvert “El” Gardner has been named vice president of space operations at decision-making technology provider Aperio Global .

In this position, Col. Gardner will work to intensify Aperio Global’s presence in the space market. He is primed to enable new developments and a strategic alignment with American national security goals, the Reston, Virginia-based company said Friday.

“Colonel Gardner’s track record of leadership and his extensive experience in space operations are superior. He is exceptionally qualified to lead our strategic initiatives in space operations. This will enhance our current offerings and further extend our market reach,” said Earl Stafford , CEO of Aperio Global.

The appointment comes as an indication of Aperio Global’s dedication to serving the space domain.

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force and Space Force, Colonel Gardner has accrued significant experience in the space realm through roles like director of space strategy and policy at USSF. His time in senior leadership positions at the Department of Defense has included direct involvement in shaping Space Force’s commercial strategy.

At Aperio, it is anticipated he will help lead the acquisition and creation of new space technologies and facilitate the company’s prominence in the domain.

“Joining Aperio Global feels like a natural progression in my career. I am excited to apply my skills and knowledge to the private sector and contribute to Aperio’s mission of exceeding expectations through innovative solutions,” remarked Colonel Gardner.