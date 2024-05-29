Aerojet Rocketdyne Expanding Operations in Huntsville to Increase Rocket Motor Production

Aerojet Rocketdyne, a provider of propulsion and power systems for rockets, spacecraft and other space vehicles, is expanding its operations in Huntsville, Alabama.

The subsidiary of defense company L3Harris Technologies said Tuesday that it aims to increase the production and deliveries of solid rocket motors to meet elevated demand.

The Advanced Manufacturing Facility also produces non-energetic components of solid rocket motor components.

Mark Farley, vice president of site operations and manufacturing at Aerojet Rocketdyne, stated, “Aerojet Rocketdyne and its heritage companies have had a continuous presence in Huntsville for more than 50 years.”

Aerojet Rocketdyne has leased a 379,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the Jetplex Industrial Park near Huntsville International Airport to support the expansion plan.