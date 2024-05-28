Accounting and Finance Expert Jessica Traw Assumes CFO Role at NSTXL

The National Security Technology Accelerator has appointed Jessica Traw as chief financial officer.

Traw, who possesses over 15 years of accounting and finance leadership, will be tasked with the establishment of a scalable infrastructure that maintains compliance while remaining in line with organizational goals, NSTXL said Wednesday.

Traw joined NSTXL in November 2023. Her prior employers include Work Services Corporation and Wichita Falls Country Club, where she had also held the role of CFO.

NSTXL CEO Mark McIntosh described Traw as “an accomplished executive with a distinguished record of leading high-growth businesses.” Regarding her appointment as CFO, McIntosh said, “As a data-driven professional, she brings a dynamic, forward-thinking mindset with an emphasis on efficiency that will support innovative business and financial strategies and create value for our shareholders.”

For her part, Traw described her recent promotion as “an incredible honor,” adding, “I am thrilled to contribute to NSTXL’s mission. As we scale the company and mature our infrastructure, I look forward to working with my high-performing colleagues to transform the way government innovates.”