2F-Microsoft Partnership to Expedite SaaS Delivery

Second Front Systems and Microsoft have joined forces to accelerate software as a service delivery for government agencies.

Under the partnership, 2F said Tuesday it will integrate its Game Warden platform with Microsoft’s Azure Government cloud service to allow agencies to adopt innovative services faster and more securely while meeting government security standards.

Tyler Sweatt, CEO of 2F, commented, “Our work together will accelerate national security priorities, providing the US government with new technology as quickly and safely as possible.”

The partnership will also enhance Microsoft’s ongoing efforts to improve information and data protection as the U.S. government’s primary cloud computing platform.